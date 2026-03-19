18-year-old woman shot, killed while walking near lakefront in Rogers Park

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed near the lakefront in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said the woman was walking with a group of friends on Pratt Boulevard near the lakefront around 1:30 a.m. when a man walked up and fired shots.

Police say the 18-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Loyola University sent out a campus safety alert, notifying students of the fatal shooting. The alert did not confirm if the victim was a student.

According to the campus alert, the shooter was wearing a face covering on the pier.

No arrests have been made.

Police are focusing the investigation on the pier and around a lighthouse along the lakefront.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.