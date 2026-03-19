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18-year-old woman shot, killed while walking near lakefront in Rogers Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Lauren Victory

/ CBS Chicago

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An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed near the lakefront in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

Chicago police said the woman was walking with a group of friends on Pratt Boulevard near the lakefront around 1:30 a.m. when a man walked up and fired shots. 

Police say the 18-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Loyola University sent out a campus safety alert, notifying students of the fatal shooting. The alert did not confirm if the victim was a student. 

According to the campus alert, the shooter was wearing a face covering on the pier.  

No arrests have been made. 

Police are focusing the investigation on the pier and around a lighthouse along the lakefront. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

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