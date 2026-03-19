Yorktown, N.Y., community mourning death of Sheridan Gorman, college student fatally shot in Chicago

An 18-year-old woman from Yorktown, New York, was shot and killed in Chicago early Thursday morning.

Sheridan Gorman was a student at Loyola University of Chicago, and the shooting happened just two blocks from campus.

Chicago Police said Gorman was walking with a group of friends near Lake Michigan around 1:30 a.m. when a man wearing a face covering walked up and fired shots. Police said Gorman was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Gorman's parents, Tom and Jess, released a statement, saying, "We want people to know that Sheridan was wonderful and the kindest soul that ever was. She was so so loved and cherished and will be missed by all whose lives she touched."

Sheridan Gorman Photo provided

Gorman graduated from Yorktown High School in northern Westchester County last year.

Yorktown Central School District Superintendent Dr. Ron Hattar sent the following letter to the school community:

"It is with an absolutely broken heart that I share the loss of beloved YHS graduate, Sheridan Gorman. We are so deeply shattered by this tragic and senseless loss. Our hearts are with Sheridan's family, friends, and all who knew and loved her. "Sheridan was loved by all who knew her, and her impact on students and staff alike was profound. She was a shining light for so many people. "We recognize that this is an unimaginably difficult time. Please know that members of our clinical team are available to support our students and staff. Although students are not scheduled to report to school tomorrow, please know that high school students may arrange a time to meet with any one of our clinicians tomorrow or any day following the weekend. Our clinical team is here to support our students."

Jim Pugliese is a longtime friend of Gorman's family, and his daughter is a junior at the high school, where friends are still processing the news.

"She came home earlier today, and she said as the news started to spread, she could just hear screaming and crying down the hallways," he said.

Gorman loved field hockey, and her family is involved in the local sports club.

"Sheridan was one of those examples, very involved in sports. It gives that discipline and really made her such a wonderful person," Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman said.

Yorktown is already planning a candlelight vigil to remember and mourn.