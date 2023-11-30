MGM Resorts International reveals plans to turn Yonkers' Empire City Casino into full-scale resort

YONKERS, N.Y. -- We're getting a look at the plans to turn Empire City Casino in Yonkers into a full-scale resort.

That would only happen if MGM Resorts International gets a commercial license from New York state.

The overhaul would include an expansion of its casino and a new 5,000-capacity entertainment venue.

The mayor of Yonkers says the facility would bring thousands of jobs to the area.

The decision on the license could happen in the coming months.