MGM Resorts International reveals plans to turn Yonkers' Empire City Casino into full-scale resort
YONKERS, N.Y. -- We're getting a look at the plans to turn Empire City Casino in Yonkers into a full-scale resort.
That would only happen if MGM Resorts International gets a commercial license from New York state.
The overhaul would include an expansion of its casino and a new 5,000-capacity entertainment venue.
The mayor of Yonkers says the facility would bring thousands of jobs to the area.
The decision on the license could happen in the coming months.
