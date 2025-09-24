Yonkers casino proposal primed to land 1 of 3 downstate New York licenses

The downstate New York casino approval process is coming down to the wire.

On Thursday, MGM Empire City in Yonkers is expected to do what three Manhattan proposals could not -- hit the jackpot.



The Yonkers proposal has a lot going for it

Video slots and gaming arrived at Empire City in 2006, but by 2027, the animated dealers may be replaced by live ones.

That's because a likely thumb's up from a Community Advisory Council is expected to put Yonkers on track for one of three licenses as New York expands full casino gaming.

"They've brought in more without table games than most casinos in Las Vegas do," casino expert Alan Woinski said.

Woinski says Empire City was always one of the favorites because of its solid track record over almost 20 years.

"The fact that they're so successful already means they deserve it," Woinski said. "Secondly, they're already operating so you don't have the opposition that so many of these projects have had."

MGM is ready to start construction within months of getting a license, and plans to add 183 live dealer games to an expanded casino floor, 14 new restaurants and bars, and a 5,000-seat venue for concerts and shows.

City of Yonkers stands to benefit big

Unlike the Manhattan proposals rejected in recent days, Yonkers' has far more support than opposition.

"I think it would be a sin if they didn't get the license here. The facility is here already, the property and land. It's ready to go," Yonkers resident Jack Moran said.

The city has been promised more than $50 million per year in taxes and shared revenue.

The casino will also create a multi-million dollar fund to support small businesses on nearby Yonkers Avenue.

"Yeah, it is a good thing. Anything helps for the businesses. Hopefully, we'll get to know, get the information, and apply for it," said Emigdio Hernandez, owner of Mexican restaurant Tio Nacho.

The Empire City property has lots of room for a hotel and that could eventually be in the cards. City Hall is very confident heading into Thursday's vote, fully expecting the Yonkers proposal to be the first to win approval from a Community Advisory Council.