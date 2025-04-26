Watch CBS News
Yankees-Blue Jays game today rained out, doubleheader Sunday

Saturday's game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays was postponed because of heavy rain and sustained inclement weather in the New York City area. 

The rainout was announced about 3 1/2 hours before Saturday's scheduled first pitch. The game will be made up during a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday.

Max Fried will face Toronto's Kevin Gausman on Sunday in the first game. The original pitching matchup for Sunday — Clarke Schmidt against Toronto's Chris Bassitt — will go in the second game.

The Blue Jays snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring three runs in the ninth inning off struggling closer Devin Williams in Friday's 4-2 victory.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Alejandro Kirk hit a go-ahead two-run double off Williams as the Blue Jays finished with nine hits after going 9-for-90 in Houston.

Williams did not retire a batter and blew his first save in five chances. The right-hander has an 11.25 ERA in 10 appearances and opponents are 6-for-22 (.285) off his changeup.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was non-committal about a switch to Luke Weaver.

"We'll kind of talk through that stuff," Boone said. "This is raw right now. We want to do everything we can to get (Williams) right because we know how good he is and how valuable he's going to be for us."

