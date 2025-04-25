Kirk hits go-ahead 2-run double in 9th to lead Blue Jays to 4-2 win over Yankees

Alejandro Kirk hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning off Yankees closer Devin Williams and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 4-2 on Friday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Williams (0-2), who has an 11.25 ERA in his first 10 appearances, failed to retire a batter and blew his first save in five chances.

After allowing a leadoff single to George Springer and hitting Andrés Giménez, Kirk lifted a 1-0 change-up over the had of center fielder Trent Grisham and Williams was pulled by manager Aaron Boone.

Kirk's big hit came after he threw out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger at second on stolen base attempts in the sixth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the sixth and Addison Barger added an RBI single in the ninth off Mark Leiter Jr. to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.

Austin Wells hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tying single in the seventh, but the Yankees stranded two in the seventh. New York stranded 11 runners and were 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Mason Fluharty (1-0) earned his first win by keeping the game at 2-1 in the eighth.

Toronto starter José Berríos allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings for his first scoreless start since Aug. 31 at Minnesota. Berríos struck out four and walked two.

New York starter Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.

Key moment

Jeff Hoffman stranded Ben Rice by retiring Paul Goldschmidt for his sixth save in as many chances.

Key stats

Opponents are 6 for 22 (.273) against Williams' changeup. Last season, Williams allowed six hits in 37 at-bats (.162) off the pitch.

Up next

Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.16 ERA) opposes New York LHP Max Fried (4-0, 1.42) on Saturday.