Drones will fly near World Trade Center Thursday

NEW YORK - The NYPD says New Yorkers shouldn't be alarmed if they spot drones in Lower Manhattan today.

Officials at the First Precinct say a pre-scheduled and permitted drone flight will take place near the World Trade Center.

The drone flight will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The advisory comes after a spate of recent drone sightings in our area raised concern among residents.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction for drones over New York City, Long Island, parts of Westchester County and over certain locations in New Jersey until Jan. 19.

The drone sighting sparked all sorts of online rumors which officials have tried to debunk, and the FBI has issued a warning against people using lasers to light up what they they think might be drones in the sky, saying they had been striking manned planes and helicopters instead.

Federal officials say they are supporting state and local officials in investigating the drone sightings, and advanced detection technology and trained visual observers have been sent to the region.