FAA issues temporary ban on drones over NYC, Long Island, parts of Westchester
NEW YORK - The Federal Aviation Administration continues to take steps to crack down on the mystery drones that have been spotted over New Jersey and parts of the Northeast.
Friday, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction for drones over New York City, Long Island and parts of Westchester County. The restrictions are in effect until January 19.
The move comes after similar restrictions were issued in towns across New Jersey.
Full list of New York drone restrictions
There are some 30 places where there are restrictions. For more information about each particular location, click the related link.
They are:
- Farragut Substation - Brooklyn, NY
- E 13th St. Substation - New York, NY
- EF Barrett Substation - Oceanside, NY
- Goethals Substation - Staten Island, NY
- Fresh Kills Substation - Staten Island, NY
- Roslyn Substation – Roslyn Heights, NY
- Newbridge Rd. Substation - Levittown, NY
- Ruland Rd. Substation - Melville, NY
- Hunt Point Compressor Station - Bronx, NY
- Riverhead Substation - Calverton, NY
- Point Jefferson Substation - Setauket, NY
- Shoreham Substation - Shoreham, NY
- Pilgrim Substation - Commack, NY
- Holbrook Substation - Holtsville, NY
- Lake Success Substation – Hyde Park, NY
- East Garden City Substation – Garden City, NY
- Electric Control Center – New York, NY
- Gas Control Center – Bronx, NY
- Far Rockaway Substation – Far Rockaway, NY
- Glenwood Substation – Glenwood Landing, NY
- Valley Stream Substation - Lynbrook, NY
- Hauppauge Substation - Commack, NY
- New South Rd. Substation - Hicksville, NY
- Millwood Substation – New Castle, NY
- Astoria Complex – Queens, NY
- Northport Substation - Northport, NY
- Brookhaven Substation - Ridge, NY
- Sprain Brook Substation - Yonkers, NY
- Holtsville GT Substation - Holbrook, NY
- Shore Rd. Substation – Glenwood Landing, NY