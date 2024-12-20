FAA issues temporary ban on drones over NYC, Long Island, parts of Westchester

NEW YORK - The Federal Aviation Administration continues to take steps to crack down on the mystery drones that have been spotted over New Jersey and parts of the Northeast.

Friday, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction for drones over New York City, Long Island and parts of Westchester County. The restrictions are in effect until January 19.

The move comes after similar restrictions were issued in towns across New Jersey.

Full list of New York drone restrictions

There are some 30 places where there are restrictions. For more information about each particular location, click the related link.

They are: