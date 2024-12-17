Amid drone concerns, FBI warns about lasers after New Jersey-based pilot injured while flying

The FBI issued a warning about the increase in pilots being hit in the eyes with lasers because people on the ground think they see an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or a drone.

Since Dec. 7, officials at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County reported 15 laser strikes at military planes and helicopters. On Monday, a pilot was injured by a laser and needed medical care after landing. Officials at the base said the pilot is in good condition but wouldn't elaborate on the injury.

"This is really bad. I don't mean to minimize it at all, this is as serious as it gets," said Arthur Wolk, a jet pilot and aviation attorney in Philadelphia.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been more than 11,000 laser incidents this year across the country. That is down from more than 13,000 in 2023, which was the highest number ever reported. Violators can face severe penalties, which include up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.

The FAA says it has received multiple laser reports recently from pilots in New Jersey as well as Pennsylvania and New York.

"You run the risk of losing control, of not being able to see where he needs to go, not being able to look at his instruments because his eyes have been damaged," Wolk said.

The military base says there is currently no connection between the laser incidents and the more than 5,000 reported drone sightings being investigated by the FBI, FAA and the Department of Homeland Security.

Federal officials say they are supporting state and local officials in investigating these reports, and advanced detection technology and trained visual observers have been sent to the region.

In a joint statement, the feds said the sightings to date include a combination of commercial, hobbyist and law enforcement drones as well as manned aircraft and stars mistaken as drones. They also added a national security or public safety risk has not been identified.

"Drones have lights or even lasers on them and the result will be an impression that there are far more drones out there than maybe have been in the past," Wolk said.