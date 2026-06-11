An inside look at how NJ Transit will transport World Cup ticketholders to MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host its first World Cup game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

It will be a major test for NJ Transit. Here's what you can expect if you're traveling.

Altered NJ Transit service on game day

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, the only NJ Transit trains leaving New York Penn Station will be going to the stadium.

All other travelers will be directed to PATH and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

For three hours after the game ends, the only NJ Transit trains to New York Penn Station will be those leaving the stadium.

Anyone who needs to travel from New Jersey to New York Penn Station during that time frame should use PATH service from Newark or Hoboken.

"People going into [New York City from New Jersey] are good all the way until 8:15 p.m. with no issues," NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said. "And after the game is over, the [NBA Finals Game 5] is going on, and we'll have three hours to move all the people in."

Transit security

Trains departing New York Penn Station will travel to Secaucus Junction Station, where there will be a security screening. World Cup ticketholders will then be given wristbands and allowed to board a second train that will take them straight to MetLife.

"They shouldn't be carrying a lot because a lot isn't allowed in the stadium," NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo warned. "And we want to communicate that at the front of these lines."

NJ Transit adds they have a plan in place to prevent something like the 2014 Super Bowl crush of riders leaving the game and all trying to get on the train at the same time.

The agency said a fan zone at MetLife will be open for three hours after the game in the hopes that some people hang around and departures are staggered.

Additionally, attendees must walk quite a distance from the stadium before getting on the train. Attendees will have to show their wristband again to board.

Buses and ride shares

Only round-trip tickets are being sold for trains and buses.

NJ Transit has built what is essentially a mini bus terminal at MetLife. The area has 10 gates, and there will be around 70 buses at a time that can pick people up.

People using ride-shares will have to get dropped off at the Meadowlands Racetrack. Only licensed ride-share vehicles will be allowed into the drop-off area; ticketholders cannot be dropped off by a family member or friend.

Anyone taking a ride-share to MetLife Stadium for a World Cup game will have to get dropped off at the Meadowlands Racetrack. CBS News New York

Uber said for the first match, there will be an additional $10 surcharge for trips going to the stadium, and an additional $60 surcharge for trips leaving the stadium. Uber said 100% of the fee will go to the driver.

Those using Uber Shuttle can pre-book $49 tickets for rides home after games through the app. Shuttles on the Manhattan route will drop passengers off at West 81st Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, and the Jersey City route will drop off at Newport Station.

Ticketholders are not allowed to walk to the game from local roads.

More travel information can be found on the New York New Jersey FIFA World Cup website.