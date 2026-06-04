New York officials to discuss World Cup transportation and preparations

New Yorkers will get an update on transportation and other preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which is just days away.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will hold a briefing at the MTA Rail Control Center in Midtown.

CBS News New York will livestream the press conference at 10 a.m. It can be viewed in the live player on this page.

The first match at MetLife Stadium, which was renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament, is June 13. But the first game is in Mexico City two days before.

Over the last few months, transportation officials have been gearing up to accommodate thousands of fans who will be in the Tri-State Area for the games.

Last week, Mamdani announced NYC's 42nd Street will be for shuttles and buses only during match days.

NJ Transit service is also being adjusted, while LIRR, Metro-North and PATH are expected to operate normally.

Several plans have been announced to help fans get to the games cheaper and faster. Round-trip tickets on NJ Transit cost $98, well below the original $150 price tag. Hochul also announced round-trip bus tickets from Manhattan to the stadium will be $20 instead of $80.