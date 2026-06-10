NJ Transit riders concerned about transportation headaches to World Cup matches

There are new concerns over transportation just days before the first World Cup match in New Jersey.

NJ Transit riders were hit with more delays and cancellations during the evening rush, raising questions about whether the system is ready to handle the thousands expected to attend the matches.

On Tuesday, commuters faced delays of up to 45 minutes due to overhead wire issues, according to Amtrak. The disruptions are the latest in a string of problems.

Just two weeks ago, an Amtrak work train fire inside Penn Station brought service between New York and New Jersey to a standstill.

"I think that's going to be a nightmare. I feel bad for those who are headed there," said New Jersey resident Maureen Hagan.

Another commuter said the trains are unreliable.

"I'm sorry to the people banking on the World Cup. You better drive, take a bus, ride a bike if you have to because you're not getting on a train," the woman said.

How to get to the World Cup using NJ Transit

A round-trip ticket on NJ Transit from New York City to the stadium is $98, with 40,000 available per game.

These tickets can only be purchased by World Cup ticketholders and will depart from Penn Station to MetLife and back. They are available on the NJ Transit app.

Those traveling from within the Garden State will connect at Secaucus Junction. Passengers will then transfer to the Meadowlands line for a quick ride directly to the stadium.

World Cup Concierge

Officials at Grand Central Terminal are launching a digital platform to help fans access transportation information.

Users can also find fan events, local businesses, tourism destinations and other World Cup activities across the region.