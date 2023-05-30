Westchester County Executive George Latimer wants federal field immigration court in White Plains
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Westchester County Executive George Latimer wants to see a federal field immigration court set up at the courthouse in White Plains.
Latimer says he's contacted the secretary of Homeland Security about the request.
Latimer argues a dedicated court is needed to handle asylum applications for those who have arrived in Westchester.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.