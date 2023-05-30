Watch CBS News
Local News

Westchester County Executive George Latimer wants federal field immigration court in White Plains

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Westchester Co. executive advocates for federal field immigration court
Westchester Co. executive advocates for federal field immigration court 00:23

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Westchester County Executive George Latimer wants to see a federal field immigration court set up at the courthouse in White Plains.

Latimer says he's contacted the secretary of Homeland Security about the request.

Latimer argues a dedicated court is needed to handle asylum applications for those who have arrived in Westchester.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.