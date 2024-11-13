Ken Jenkins is the favorite to replace Congressman-elect George Latimer as Westchester County executive

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There will be a change in leadership in the northern suburbs, after Westchester County Executive George Latimer was elected in the 16th Congressional District.

The longtime Democrat's top deputy, Ken Jenkins, is the favorite to take his place.

Ken Jenkins hopes to make history

Westchester has had nine county executives. Jenkins hopes to be the 10th, and the first African-American to lead any county in suburban New York.

"The train is still going where it was before. We change the conductor, we change the engineer, continue to do the work," Jenkins said. "this is going to be a proud moment, but it's the work of everyone moving together that can make the difference."

It's a big job. The county executive runs an operation with 4,200 employees and a $2.5 billion budget. Jenkins failed to win the post in 2013 and again in 2017.

Picked as deputy county executive by Latimer in 2018, Jenkins is the odds-on favorite to succeed him.

"He has been sitting right there at the head of the table," former Westchester County Legislator Tom Abinanti said.

Abinanti said replacing Latimer starts with the Westchester County Legislature naming an acting county executive in January.

"Ken is the front-runner in that process and I'm expecting he will be the candidate of the Democratic Party come March," Abinanti said, referring to when the special election to fill out Latimer's term will likely be held.

Westchester County needs "a nice, steady hand," Jenkins says

Latimer has endorsed Jenkins, who has been a fixture at the county office building for 15 years.

"It's important for us in Westchester County at this time to have a nice, steady hand as we are going through whatever changes are gonna happen at the national level and whatever changes that's going to mean for us here in Westchester County," Jenkins said.

Special elections typically have low turnout and sometimes the unexpected happens. Westchester Republicans are searching for a candidate to challenge Jenkins, and win back an office the GOP last held in 2017.

Latimer is in Washington this week, attending orientation for new members of Congress. He told CBS News New York he hopes to commute to the capitol on Amtrak, and plans to stay at the home of a family member in the D.C. suburbs when Congress is in session.