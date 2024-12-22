Dangerously cold weather settles into Tri-State Area as Christmas and Hanukkah approach

It's cold, cold, cold!

It's so cold that Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to very low temperatures and dangerous wind chills, especially at night.

Today's forecast

CBS News New York

Don't let the sunny skies fool you. Today's highs will struggle to get out of the low 20s, but it will feel more like the teens at best.

It will be even colder tonight with lows into the single digits and teens.

Tomorrow

CBS News New York

Early Monday morning, wind chills will likely be below zero for many to the north and west of New York City. We expect single digits elsewhere.

Other than the cold, tomorrow stays quiet with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Christmas and Hanukkah

CBS News New York

Some light snow/rain showers will swing through early Tuesday morning (Christmas Eve), our next chance for any precipitation after last week's snowstorm. It won't cause any issues, but will be just enough for some festive snowflakes.

By the afternoon, it'll be dry with some breaks of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

The weather is looking quiet Wednesday for Christmas and the first night of Hanukkah. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures closer to normal, topping out at around 40 degrees.

First Alert Weather maps