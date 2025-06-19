Waymo, Google's self-driving car service, applies for NYC permit

Waymo, Google's self-driving car division, wants to return to New York City.

"New York, we're coming back to the Big Apple next month! We want to serve New Yorkers in the future, and we're working towards that goal," the company posted on social media Wednesday.

Waymo said it applied for a permit from the city's Department of Transportation to test its vehicles with a trained specialist behind the wheel.

The company added it is "also advocating for changes to state law to allow us to bring our fully autonomous ride-hailing service to the city one day."

New York state law currently allows for autonomous vehicle testing, but requires an operator be present and able to take control.

"Applicants may apply to test AVs anywhere in New York City, understanding that the city presents some of the most challenging urban street environments for an AV to navigate," the city's DOT website reads.

The DOT says it works with companies to ensure public safety and make sure testing does not impact traffic, including cyclists, pedestrians, mass transit and emergency responders.

Waymo operates fully autonomous vehicles and ride-hailing services in other cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles. The company recently expanded its coverage zone in both areas.

This isn't Waymo's first bite at the Big Apple. The company previously tested out its vehicles in 2021 to map the city streets and learn more about weather data.

Earlier this year, Waymo recalled more than 1,000 vehicles over faulty software that caused them to crash into chains, gates and other barriers. The company also suspended service in downtown LA earlier this month after five of its vehicles were set on fire during anti-ICE protests.