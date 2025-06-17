Waymo expands self-driving car service area in Los Angeles County

Waymo, the self-driving car company, will expand its service area to more Los Angeles County neighborhoods.

Before the expansion, Waymo cars operated 89 square miles in L.A. County from Santa Monica to downtown L.A.

The previous service area of Waymo driverless cars before the expansion. Waymo

The driverless cars will now take customers to Brentwood, Echo Park, Inglewood, Playa Del Rey, Silverlake and Windsor Hills. The new service area includes West Hollywood and Beverly Hills expansions north of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Waymo also expanded operations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley.

The expanded service area for Waymo. Waymo

The company suspended operations throughout the city of L.A. ahead of Saturday's "No Kings" protests. Initially, Waymo only suspended service in downtown after ICE protesters vandalized and burned several Waymo vehicles on June 8. While firefighters eventually extinguished the flames, very few of the vehicles remained.

"We do not believe our vehicles were intentionally targeted, but rather happened to be present during the protests," the spokesperson said in an email to CBS Moneywatch.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined L.A. law enforcement to find the people who set the Waymos and several police cars on fire.

"The cause of these fires is quite obvious," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cooper. "The task at hand now is to determine who is responsible. ATF's National Response Team is going to be a tremendous asset, and we look forward to the results of their efforts to hold the responsible parties accountable."