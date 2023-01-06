Voters protest outside Congressman-elect George Santos' vacant district office in Douglaston

NEW YORK -- Republican Congressman-elect George Santos continued casting votes for speaker of the House on Thursday as people in his district continued calling for his resignation.

Members of the Republican party on Long Island said Santos cannot effectively represent New York's 3rd Congressional District.

While Santos' office in Washington, D.C. was up and running, protesters gathered outside his vacant district office in Douglaston. There was no sign of staff that would normally be in place by now.

"Of everything deceitful that he did, the worst thing that he is doing is not show up to do the job that you lied to get," said Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat.

There were mounting calls to resign from voters who said they were duped by a candidate who fabricated virtually all of his qualifications.

Great Neck voter Jodi Kass Finkel launched a bipartisan petition.

"We got a con man, we got a liar, we got a charlatan," said Finkel.

Voters holding Pinocchio figures said Santos is thumbing his nose at constituents by his silence, but for a handful of select interviews.

Retired Republican Rep. Pete King predicted if Santos remains, he cannot get anything done.

"Basically you're talking about a person who is radioactive. He's a dead man walking. I can't see anybody even having any conversation with him," said King.

The sentiment was echoed by Jen DeSena, the town of North Hempstead's Republican supervisor.

"I don't see how we in the 3rd District can count on him to do our work. Next event I have is my state of the town address and he's not invited," said DeSena.

In his strongest statement to date, the head of Nassau Republicans said Santos, "deceived the Republican Party with a profusion of lies, fabrications and hurtful comments which have ensured that he has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee."

Democrats said they're waiting for a unified call to resign.

"I suspect that they're waiting for the speaker vote," said North Hempstead Town Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey. "If somebody should not be in Congress then they shouldn't be in Congress from day one."

Some voters blamed themselves.

"We didn't do our homework, this is our responsibility. The GOP did not vet their candidate," said Evelina Sarles, from Bayville.

Several petitions called on law enforcement to expedite their investigations so the district isn't robbed of its voice in Washington.