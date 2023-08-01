Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation

Washington — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from efforts to remain in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election, adding to the former president's ongoing legal troubles as he mounts a third bid for the White House.

According to the indictment handed up Tuesday by a federal grand jury, Trump faces four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

From "about November 14, 2020" through Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021, the indictment says, in Washington, D.C., "and elsewhere," "Trump, did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the grand jury, to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate one or more persons in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right and privilege secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States — that is, the right to vote, and to have one's vote counted."

The indictment lists six unnamed co-conspirators, who, the indictment alleges were "enlisted" to assist Trump in "his criminal efforts to overturn" the election "and retain power."

The grand jury did not indict Trump on any specific charges related to inciting an insurrection, former Trump impeachment manager Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin pointed out to CBS News.

Trump has been summoned to appear at 4 p.m. on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that the indictment was "the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election." The former president's campaign questioned why it took "two and a half years" to bring the charges. And his campaign also claimed that Trump "always followed the law…with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.