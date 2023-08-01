Watch Live: Special counsel Jack Smith delivers statement on Trump indictment in 2020 election probe

Washington — Special counsel Jack Smith is making a statement Tuesday after former President Donald Trump was indicted in a federal investigation into alleged attempts to thwart the results of the 2020 election.

A grand jury in Washington approved the indictment charging Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Smith is set to deliver remarks at 6 p.m. ET, according to the Justice Department.

Smith's investigation has examined efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, including the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed Smith is politically biased.

It's the second indictment against Trump stemming from Smith's investigations into the former president. He is also charged with conspiracy, obstruction and willfully retaining national defense information for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Special counsel Jack Smith makes a statement on the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. ET

