Trump says he's received a target letter in Jan. 6 special counsel investigation

Former President Donald Trump posted on social media on Tuesday that he has received a letter indicating he is the target of a criminal investigation by a grand jury investigating attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he received the target letter from special counsel Jack Smith on Sunday night and was given four days to report to the grand jury.

The former president repeated his claim that the special counsel is engaged in a "witch hunt" and criticized the investigation as a "complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.