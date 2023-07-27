Trump attorneys meet with federal prosecutors in special counsel's office

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump met Thursday morning with federal prosecutors in the special counsel's office in Washington, D.C., according to two sources familiar with the meeting.

Members of the grand jury were seen inside the building where they have been meeting. Last Thursday, Trump aide Will Russell testified before the grand jury. The special counsel declined to comment.

For months, Trump, his attorneys and his political apparatus have been preparing for the possibility of a third criminal indictment related to the special counsel's Jan. 6 probe. In this case, special counsel Jack Smith and a grand jury have been investigating attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

Last week, Trump revealed on social media that he had received a letter indicating he's a target of the investigation into efforts to interfere with the results of the election and peaceful transfer of power. At the time, a senior Trump source confirmed the former president had received the target letter Sunday, July 16, and was informed that he had the right to appear before the grand jury within four days. In his previous two indictments, Trump declined the offer. The letter is seen as an indication that the investigation is nearing the final stages.

The target letter the former president received mentions three federal statutes, according to the senior Trump source. Two of the statutes include potential charges of conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the U.S., and deprivation of rights under color of law. The third indicates potential charges ranging from obstruction of an official proceeding to tampering with a witness, victim or an informant. The obstruction-related statute is a common charge for defendants in the Justice Department's probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The possibility of an indictment in the Jan. 6 investigation comes on the heels of the federal grand jury indictment in June over the former president's handling of classified records, a matter that is also being investigated by the special counsel. A federal judge has set a May 2024 date for that trial. Trump also faces state criminal charges in New York over a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

And in Fulton County, Georgia, a special purpose grand jury earlier this year wrapped up its investigation into alleged attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she would announce decisions on possible charges related to that investigation this summer.