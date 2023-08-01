Watch CBS News

Trump indicted in Jan. 6 investigation by grand jury | Special Report

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington on charges stemming from efforts to remain in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. According to the indictment, Trump faces four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. John Dickerson anchored CBS News' special report about the latest in the special counsel's investigation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.