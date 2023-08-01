Trump indicted in Jan. 6 investigation by grand jury | Special Report Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington on charges stemming from efforts to remain in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. According to the indictment, Trump faces four charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. John Dickerson anchored CBS News' special report about the latest in the special counsel's investigation.