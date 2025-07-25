Mayor Eric Adams calls for changes to NYC sanctuary laws after federal lawsuit

Mayor Eric Adams is seeking changes to the city's sanctuary laws after the Justice Department filed a suit seeking to strike them down.

Adams, however, is facing fierce resistance from the City Council as members seek to stop him from expanding the role of federal immigration agents in the city.

The mayor told CBS News New York he thinks it's important to have sanctuary laws to protect undocumented individuals, but that modifications are necessary to go after people who commit crimes. He cited the shooting of an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer in Manhattan as one reason for needing change. The DOJ charged two suspects in that case and alleged both are Dominican Republic nationals in the U.S. illegally.

"I think we need to tweak the current laws to allow us to coordinate with the federal government when it comes down to removing those dangerous people from our streets," Adams said. "It is mentioned in the lawsuit ... the individuals who shot him, the shooter and his co-conspirator, they had a number of violent arrests, and so there is a level of anger and frustration that New Yorkers have."

Adams at odds with City Council on immigration enforcement

Even before the DOJ sued New York City, the Adams administration had issued an executive order allowing immigration agents to work on Rikers Island. But the City Council sued and won a temporary restraining order preventing the order's implementation.

"I said it to the City Council last year that we need to reexamine it, and they say we, they, refuse to do so. So they're protecting individuals like the shooter and that's wrong," the mayor said.

"New York City's elected officials have a responsibility to protect our city and serve New Yorkers, not Trump's political agenda," a City Council spokesperson said. "We must be completely united in defending New York City against these frivolous legal attacks that seek to undermine our city and public safety."

Adams said his ability to work with the Trump administration's border czar, Tom Homan, has reduced the amount of immigration arrests in the city.

"ICE has not been in our schools, our houses of worships. ICE has not been at our shelters, in any other facilities. And so the goal is to work with a presidential administration," he said.

Adams argued immigration enforcement in New York City since President Trump took office is far less than any other major U.S. city. He said there's been an 11% increase in enforcement in New York City, a 161% increase in Miami, a 69% increase in Los Angeles and a 57% increase in Chicago.

"I can't speak for other cities. Mayors have their own policies and procedures, but here in New York City, where we can collaborate going after dangerous, violent people, we have shown a willingness to do so," he said.

President Trump pressures sanctuary cities to cooperate

President Trump, meanwhile, stepped up pressure on other cities with sanctuary policies, making it clear New York is not the only place that will be hit with lawsuits if elected officials refuse to cooperate with the federal government.

"That's DOJ going against New York. But we're going against a lot of other places too. We want to bring safety to our cities," Mr. Trump said. "We've started numerous lawsuits with other cities. We want to bring safety. We've got to get the criminals out and we're doing it in record numbers."

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams wants the mayor to fight the federal government's lawsuit, not call for tweaks so the city can cooperate in getting violent criminals off the street.

"The mayor who opened the doors for ICE, and is only now beginning to notice their abuses, is now faced with another moment to step up, show he cares about the city, and clearly condemn this dangerous suit," Williams said.

"He's advocating for the shooters," Adams said. "How about advocating for the good people in the city that should not be the victims of crimes, even if they're documented or undocumented. So I would like for him to go to the hospital and stand over the bed of that officer that was shot and tell him that he supports him. I think he should try doing that for once."