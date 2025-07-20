Off-duty law enforcement officer shot at Fort Washington Park in NYC, police sources say

An off-duty law enforcement officer was shot overnight at Fort Washington Park in Manhattan, police sources say.

The shooting happened steps from the historic Little Red Lighthouse under the George Washington Bridge. The NYPD says one person was taken into custody and they're searching for a second.

Fort Washington Park shooting under investigation

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Saturday to the park's lower deck, where they found the 42-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his face and arm.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police sources say the victim is a U.S. Customs and Border Protections officer.

Sources also say the shooting stemmed from a dispute, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and suspects.

Two people fled the scene on a motorized scooter, according to police. One has been taken into custody, and the search continues for the other.

"Shocked and surprised"

People out exercising along the Hudson River Greenway early Sunday morning said they were shocked to see the crime scene.

"It's very concerning. I was coming down here on the Greenway and I saw the crime scene," Englewood, New Jersey resident Marcelo Candeo said. "I'm very shocked and surprised. I hope he's doing well and he gets a full recovery. I'm very shocked."

"This is the most peaceful part of New York I can find, so it's a shock to hear that anything like this happened," Kips Bay resident Kovan Pillai said. "I have no idea what this place is like late at night, I imagine, now that you tell me this, that it's probably not the safest of places to be."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.