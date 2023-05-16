Watch CBS News
Tony Awards will go on amid Writers Guild of America strike

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The show will go on for the Tony Awards

The striking Writers Guild of America says it will not picket the upcoming awards show.

In a statement, the WGA said Tony Awards productions will alter the show to conform to requests from the guild, allowing it to move forward. 

CBS is the broadcast partner of the Tony Awards, set to air June 11.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

