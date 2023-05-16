Tony Awards will go on amid Writers Guild of America strike

Tony Awards will go on

NEW YORK -- The show will go on for the Tony Awards.

The striking Writers Guild of America says it will not picket the upcoming awards show.

In a statement, the WGA said Tony Awards productions will alter the show to conform to requests from the guild, allowing it to move forward.

CBS is the broadcast partner of the Tony Awards, set to air June 11.