Rep. Tom Kean Jr.'s monthslong absence from Congress raises questions as key primary approaches

New Jersey Congressman Tom Kean Jr. is mysteriously absent from the nation's capital. It's been over two months since the Republican last cast a vote in the House.

With just weeks to go before New Jersey's primary on June 2, voters in the 7th Congressional District aren't sure what to make of their two-term Republican representative's long absence.

Kean's team has been vague

According to House records, Kean, 57, last voted on March 5. He has been facing a personal health matter, but details from his office are vague.

"He will be returning to a regular full schedule soon. The Congressman's team continues to serve the people of New Jersey uninterrupted," Kean's office said.

Kean is the only Republican on the the district's primary ballot. Four Democrats are running to challenge him in the general election, which is expected to be one of the most competitive House races in the country.

GOP leaders in the 7th District would select a replacement nominee if Kean were to step aside after the primary.

"What the heck is going on?"

Rider University political professor Micah Rasmussen said Kean's lack of transparency is fueling speculation.

"People are wondering, what the heck is going on?" Rasmussen said. "It's a lot easier for the public to understand what's going on if they know what's going on. And they don't."

Ben Dworkin, a political professor at Rowan University, said this is less about politics and more about Kean himself.

"Everybody wants to see Congressman Kean recover from whatever it is he's dealing with and to return back to work, even the most partisan Democrats. No one wants to win because the other guy isn't there," Dworkin said.