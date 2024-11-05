New Jersey GOP Rep. Tom Kean Jr. faces Democrat Sue Altman in key U.S. House race

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Rep. Tom Kean Jr. and his Democratic challenger Sue Altman have bombarded residents with campaign flyers in the mail and flooded the airwaves with ads in one of the most closely watched races in the country.

Kean, who flipped NJ-07 red in 2022, and Altman, a former teacher and basketball teacher, were neck-and-neck in pre-election polls. House Democrats are hoping for a key pickup in a swing district that tends to lean red.

Kean declared victory over Altman on Tuesday night, but CBS News has not made a projection in the race. Click here for more New Jersey election results.

Kean's campaign leaned into reducing crime and securing the border. Altman focused hers on getting guns off the streets and abortion rights.

Some voters told CBS News New York before Election Day that the high cost of living, a woman's right to choose and crime were their top issues.

Kean defeated two-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in the last midterm election cycle. Malinowski later said redistricting gave Republicans an edge after the 2020 census.

New Jersey's 7th District spans all of Hunterdon and Warren, and parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties.

USPS investigating report of mailers for N.J. Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. being thrown out

The U.S. Postal Service is investigating a video circulating online that appears to show a person throwing hundreds of mailers for Republican Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. into a dumpster in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania.

It allegedly took place two weeks ago.

"The Postal Service is aware of the allegation of mishandled political mail. We have full confidence in our more than 640,000 employees who are committed and actively working to deliver the nation's election mail securely and in a timely manner. We have referred this incident to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and have nothing further to offer," the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement.

"I believe in the security of our elections and voting by mail, but this incident is deeply troubling. I hope the USPS acts swiftly to resolve whatever crimes have been committed, and I urge them to be open and transparent about the specifics of this incident. Protecting the integrity of our democracy is imperative," Kean said in a statement.