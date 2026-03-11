Long Island tiny home, just 446 square feet and without a bedroom, lists for almost $330k

A tiny home on Long Island is getting a lot of attention after hitting the market this month for almost $330,000.

It has no bedroom.

The house at 84 Wyona Avenue in Selden is a studio cottage that is 446 square feet. It's about 10 feet wide and 37 feet long, equipped with a small kitchen, dining room, living space and bathroom.

Licensed Associate Broker Denise Beckman has been in the real estate market for 40 years and said she's never seen a single-family house like this.

"There's a lot of shows out there that focus on tiny houses, and there's not a lot of them on Long Island. I think it's a little bit of an anomaly," she said.

Although it is small, there could be room to expand. The home has a basement, and it could potentially be converted into a bedroom with the right permits and safety upgrades.

With home prices still high across the region, this may not be a bad option for those looking for any way to get into the market.

"People are making it work, even with those small homes that are there right now, zero bedrooms, one bedrooms, they're looking at the possibilities," said real estate expert Mike McLean.

The median home price in Suffolk County is around $700,000, according to data from the Long Island Board of Realtors. This tiny home is about half that, and annual taxes for it are about $3,700 a year.

"For that frustrated buyer, they will go anywhere as long as they're room for them to expand," McLean said.

While it may be small in size, this tiny home could be a big opportunity for some buyers to finally own on Long Island.