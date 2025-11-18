New York's most expensive places to live are on Long Island, study finds. See the list.

A new list shows the most expensive places to live in New York, and the top seven are all on Long Island. However, exactly where may surprise you.

The ranking from GoBankingRates found 13 municipalities with populations over 2,500 where residents spend at least $10,000 on monthly necessities alone.

The study looked at 2025 average home values, as well as mortgage payments and costs of groceries, utilities, health care and transportation.

Here are the most expensive locations on the list.

Long Island takes home top 7

Long Island is home to the top seven most expensive places to live in the state, including:

Sands Point in North Hempstead, Nassau County, where the 2025 average home value is around $2,986,180 and the annual cost of necessities is around $209,951. Monthly mortgage payments are around $14,787, and the monthly cost of necessities is around $17,496. Old Westbury in North Hempstead/Oyster Bay, Nassau County Muttontown in Oyster Bay, Nassau County Lloyd Harbor in Huntington, Suffolk County Manhasset in Nassau County Southampton in Suffolk County Montauk in Suffolk County

It may come as a surprise to some that Nassau beat out Suffolk county, which is home to the affluent Hamptons.

Sands Point was believed to be the inspiration behind the East Egg communities in the "Great Gatsby," along with Old Westbury and Muttontown on the so-called Gold Coast.

Westchester rounds out the list

Larchmont ranks No. 8, putting Westchester County in the top 10. The 2025 average home value is around $1,710,271, the annual cost of necessities is around $131,800 and monthly mortgage payments are around $8,469.

Then, it's back to Long Island, with Cold Spring Harbor coming in at No. 9 and Roslyn at No. 10.

The rest of the list jumps back and forth between Westchester in the Lower Hudson Valley and Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island. CLICK HERE for the full ranking and more on the methodology.