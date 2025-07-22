New York is home to the country's 2 wealthiest suburbs, ranking finds. See which towns made the list.

2025 poised to be slowest U.S. housing market in over 25 years, analysts say

2025 poised to be slowest U.S. housing market in over 25 years, analysts say

2025 poised to be slowest U.S. housing market in over 25 years, analysts say

There's a new report identifying the wealthiest suburbs in America, and a pair of communities just outside New York City are first and second on the list.

GoBankingRates.com, a personal finance website, recently put out its ranking of the "50 Wealthiest Suburbs" in the country for 2025. The study looked at which suburbs have the highest average household incomes.

Scarsdale is the country's wealthiest suburb for a second year in a row. The town that's home to about 18,000 people had an average household income of $601,193 for 2023, which was almost $200,000 more than any other suburb on the list. The average home value in Scarsdale is just over $1.2 million, according to the report.

Coming in at No. 2 is another Westchester County community - Rye. Rye has an average household income of $421,259, and its average home value is actually more than Scarsdale at $1.875 million.

Other NYC suburbs on the list

The next NYC suburb on the ranking is No. 26, Tenafly, N.J., a borough in Bergen County that has an average household income of about $306,000 and home value of $1.28 million. Close behind at 28th is Summit, N.J. in Union County, which has an average household income of more than $304,000 and an average home value of $1.34 million.

Rounding out the NYC suburbs represented on the list are Westfield, N.J. at No. 33 (average household income of $297,367), No. 34 Greenwich, Conn. ($297,081), No. 41 Ridgewood, N.J. ($288,861) and No. 46 Dix Hills, N.Y. ($270,581).

Affordability continues to be a challenge for anyone looking to buy a home in New York or its suburbs. A July report from real estate listing service OneKey MLS found that the median sales price for single-family homes in the New York metro area is up to $775,000. The report said the inventory of available homes is shrinking.

"While buyer interest remains strong, the market continues to be defined by limited inventory and affordability pressures," OneKey MLS CEO Richard Haggerty said in a statement. "As we move through the remainder of the year, we expect steady demand and gradual price growth to persist as supply continues to lag behind."