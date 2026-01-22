Harry Styles to open 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in August. Here when tickets go on sale.

Harry Styles is doubling down on his love of New York City.

Back in 2022, the English pop star played 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. Later this summer, he'll open an unprecedented 30-show residency at the "World's Most Famous Arena," starting on Aug. 26 and ending on Oct. 31.

It's all part of the first leg of Styles' seven-city, "Together, Together" tour, which will be in support of his forthcoming fourth studio album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."

In addition to his extended run in New York City, Styles will play six nights each in Amsterdam and London, and two nights in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

The supporting act for the Garden shows will be Jamie XX. In other cities, they will include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.

Tickets go on sale in January

General on-sale tickets for the Madison Square Garden shows will be sold in two stages, beginning Jan. 30 for the shows that run from Aug. 26 until Oct. 9, and Feb. 4 for the dates from Oct. 10-31.

For information on presales, please click here.

Harry Styles 2026 tour dates at Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Friday, Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 29

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Friday, Sept. 4

Saturday, Sept. 5

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Friday, Sept. 11

Saturday, Sept. 12

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 18

Saturday, Sept. 19

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 26

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Friday, Oct. 2

Saturday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 9

Saturday, Oct. 10

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 17

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 23

Saturday, Oct. 24

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 30

Saturday, Oct. 31

All shows begin at 8 p.m.