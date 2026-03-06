First Alert Weather Forecast shows thunderstorms in New York area this weekend

New York City isn't expecting any snow, but that doesn't mean it will be a quiet weather weekend.

Thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Tri-State Area after severe weather hit the Midwest on Friday.

Thunderstorms Saturday night

Clouds are likely to stick around on Saturday, but no rain is anticipated during the daylight hours. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon and are likely to climb further late Saturday night.

As those temperatures are rising, a line of thunderstorms will start to approach the Tri-State Area around 9 p.m. That line, which delivered severe weather to the Midwest on Friday, will lose its punch once it encounters a more stable airmass in our area.

Even though severe thunderstorms are not in the forecast, a few rumbles of thunder are anticipated from late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The showers and storms may put down between .25-.5 inches of rainfall.

Warm-up Sunday

Clearing skies will follow early morning showers on Sunday. Temperatures will respond rather quickly to the sunshine in place, with highs in the low to mid 60s in many locations. Immediate coastal areas will only stay in the 40s and 50s though.

Temps in the 70s?

Even warmer temperatures await us for next week. Highs during the Monday through Wednesday timeframe could reach the 70s, especially across interior sections of New Jersey.