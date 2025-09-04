Threat of strong to severe thunderstorms returns Saturday across Tri-State Area. Get the First Alert Weather Day forecast.

First Alert Weather: AM shower, humid Friday in New York - 9/4/25

The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of the Tri-State Area on Saturday has triggered a First Alert Weather Day.

Summer feel again Friday

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will move through the region Thursday night. The severe threat is rather low, however a few heavy downpours are still possible.

After the rain moves through, fog development is also possible, with a moist atmosphere in place. Lows will be mild, not getting below 60 in most locations.

Clouds and some leftover fog in the early morning hours will transition into a mostly sunny day on Friday. It will also feel like summer again, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s, along with lots of humidity around.

First Alert Weather Day forecast for Saturday

The heat and humidity will stick around on Saturday and, as a cold front approaches, will aid in sparking a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours.

Damaging winds, small hail and torrential rain would be the greatest hazards associated with any storms that develop.

With such a humid airmass in place by then, some locations may receive rainfall amounts exceeding 2 inches.