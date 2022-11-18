Things to do to get into the holiday spirit this weekend around NYC

NEW YORK -- It's beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving, and after the feast comes the fun.

So get your friends and family ready, as "Things to Do" Editor Rossilynne Culgan shares her list of what to do this weekend.

It's time to start finalizing the menu and get the grocery shopping done. But if you're ready to start decorating your home for the holidays, there's a place in Westchester that will transport you all the way to the North Pole. CLICK HERE for more.

The next activity will give you some sweet inspiration for your holiday treats at the Museum of New York City. CLICK HERE.

Finally, the weather is going to be perfect for sipping hot chocolate by a fire pit at the Winter Village at Governors Island. CLICK HERE.

Programming Note: Due to unseasonably warm weather over the past week, the opening of the Ice Rink at the Governors Island Winter Village will be delayed until Saturday, November 20th. Winter Village games, fire pits, and food and drinks will be open beginning Thursday, November 17.