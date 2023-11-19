Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Councilmember Justin Brannan's take on fiscal crisis & FDNY commissioner calls e-bike batteries "ticking time bombs"

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Councilmember Justin Brannan on impact of Adams' budget cuts
Councilmember Justin Brannan on impact of Adams' budget cuts 11:09

The Point

Will Mayor Eric Adams' budget cuts give new meaning to the "thin" blue line?

Then, we go red to discuss the war on lithium-ion battery fires

Talking Points

Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan just prevailed in a hard-fought battle to keep his seat, but the head of the New York City Council Finance Committee didn't have much time to savor his victory.

Brannan is in the middle of the city's fiscal crisis. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

Councilmember Justin Brannan on impact of Adams' budget cuts 11:09

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh has been lamenting the loss of life and serious injuries to New Yorkers at the scenes of some of the city's worst fires caused by lithium-ion batteries

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

FDNY commissioner calls e-bike batteries "ticking time bombs" 08:00

Your Point

Let there be light, or maybe more darkness?

Here's how New Yorkers feel about daylight saving time:

Your Point: Do New Yorkers like daylight saving time? 02:34

Exclamation Point

In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Brannan discusses his favorite vegetarian meals, his tattoos and what drew him to politics. 

Bonus conversation with Councilmember Justin Brannan 06:11

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 12:56 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.