The Point: Councilmember Justin Brannan's take on fiscal crisis & FDNY commissioner calls e-bike batteries "ticking time bombs"
The Point
Will Mayor Eric Adams' budget cuts give new meaning to the "thin" blue line?
Then, we go red to discuss the war on lithium-ion battery fires.
Talking Points
Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan just prevailed in a hard-fought battle to keep his seat, but the head of the New York City Council Finance Committee didn't have much time to savor his victory.
Brannan is in the middle of the city's fiscal crisis.
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh has been lamenting the loss of life and serious injuries to New Yorkers at the scenes of some of the city's worst fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.
Your Point
Let there be light, or maybe more darkness?
Here's how New Yorkers feel about daylight saving time:
Exclamation Point
In a conversation only on CBS News New York, Brannan discusses his favorite vegetarian meals, his tattoos and what drew him to politics.
