Historic City Council race underway in Brooklyn's 43rd District

NEW YORK -- We're watching a historic City Council race in Brooklyn.

The latest Census results showed a large population increase among Asian Americans in New York City, including in the 43rd District in Brooklyn.

The 43rd District now has a nearly 54% Asian majority. It runs through parts of Sunset Park, Borough Park, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst and Gravesend.

Democrat Susan Zhuang, Republican Ying Yan and conservative Vito Labella are running in this election without an incumbent.

Poll workers say there were a few minor issues early Tuesday morning with one of the scanners down, but that has since been repaired.

There was a steady stream of voters since CBS New York's cameras were there. Workers say more than 300 ballots were cast Tuesday, and of course, that doesn't include early voting.

"I worked 2022, we had far more people around, but it's an off-year of an off-year. Considering that, I've actually had more people than I expected," scanner inspector Vincent Gecevice said.

As we've been reporting, the changes to this district also left two councilmembers fighting for the same seat in the nearby 47th District, which encompasses Bay Ridge and Coney Island. Republican Ari Kagan and Democrat Justin Brannan are facing off in another high-stakes race we've been watching.

Back in the 43rd District, regardless of results, this election will be historic because of this first-of-its-kind Asian majority district and the fact that both the Republican and Democratic candidates are immigrants.