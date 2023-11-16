New York City Mayor Eric Adams set to announce sweeping budget cuts in response to asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to give an update on the city's budget Thursday.

It's expected to include massive cuts, as the city deals with the asylum seeker crisis.

"I am not going to do anything that's going to impact public safety in this city, I've made that clear over and over again," Adams told CBS New York on Wednesday night.

The mayor was pressed by CBS New York's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson over whether the budget cuts will impact public safety and if police academy classes will be frozen.

"Mayor, we understand that you've already canceled the new class of 250 school safety officers, and just recently, you also said that perhaps parents need to step up and volunteer. So what exactly does that mean?" Johnson asked.

"Parents will come out and volunteer, and you see around our schools every day -- parents picking up their children, they want to play a role in ensuring public safety," Adams replied. "The obligation is for the school safety officers in the police department, but right now, this is an all-hands-on-deck moment."

The cuts come as the mayor grapples with how to pay for the tens of thousand of asylum seekers the city is caring for.

Every single agency will see its budget shrink by 5% when he unveils exactly what's on the chopping block. There will be another 5% cut in January and possibly another 5% in May.

That means:

A $2.1 billion cut to education

$1.4 billion cut to the Department of Social Services

$800 million from Homeless Services

$300 million from the Fire Department

$200 million from city hospitals

Adams was also asked about the FBI investigation into whether his campaign received illegal donations from Turkey, and if Turkey benefited from political favors.

"We are fully cooperating. If we identify something was improper, we immediately make that notification proactively," he said. "And that is what we did in this case, because I tell my team all the time - Follow the law, we must follow the law.'"

The mayor's address is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.