FDNY to launch national campaign about lithium-ion batteries following latest deadly fire

NEW YORK - The FDNY is launching a national campaign to educate the public about lithium-ion batteries and, hopefully, save lives.

It comes after three more New Yorkers died in a fire involving the batteries over the weekend in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The FDNY says fire departments worldwide are experiencing an increase in fire incidents involving lithium-ion batteries.

The department will demonstrate the risks they pose and share steps people can take to prevent fires during an event Wednesday at the FDNY training facility on Randall's Island.

The event kicks off the national Take Charge of Battery Safety campaign, which includes a new public service announcement and tips to education people about safer use of lithium-ion battery powered devices.

The FDNY is partnering with the U.S. Fire Administration and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for the campaign -- all in hopes of decreasing the number of fires sparked by these batteries.

So far this year, lithium-ion batteries have caused 233 fires, resulting in 124 injuries and 17 deaths, according to the FDNY. That's an increase across the board compared to 2022 and 2021.

Just this past Sunday, fire marshals confirmed a fire that killed three people inside a Brooklyn home was caused by a lithium-ion battery. The remnants of two e-scooters were found burned to a crisp inside the house.