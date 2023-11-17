Protesters rally against New York City budget cuts outside City Hall

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- Groups protested outside City Hall on Friday after Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the first round of budget cuts that will impact every city agency. 

Community groups, elected officials and unions are asking the New York City Council to block the 5% cuts across the board. Specifically, they're against cuts to education, child care, CUNY, libraries, housing and social services. 

There's a $7 billion budget gap and Adams has said the cuts are necessary in part due to the cost of the asylum seeker crisis and reduction in federal COVID aid. 

Sanitation, schools and the NYPD will all feel the pinch, Adams said. 

Brooklyn Councilman Justin Brannan, head of the City Council Finance Committee, said lawmakers would work hard to find ways to roll back the cuts and hold hearings on the city's reliance on expensive hotels to house migrants. 

Adams is calling on the state and federal government to provide more assistance.   

"I know that the legislature and the governor, for the past two years, has sent every, single nickel and dime per pupil with foundation aid funding for schools. There is zero reason why there should be $1 cut from our New York City public schools. We did our job in the state senate," said Sen. Jessica Ramos. 

"We need to hold the mayor and the budget director accountable," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers. 

The teachers union projects 43% of the school system will be hit with mid-year budget cuts. 

