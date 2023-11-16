New Yorkers worry city budget cuts will impact quality of life

NEW YORK -- Major budget cuts are coming to New York City agencies.

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled details Thursday, including cuts to the NYPD that will drop the number of cops patrolling the streets to the lowest number since the 1990s, fewer litter bins on street corners and fewer resources for cleaning up vacant lots and greenways, cuts to education programs including pre-K and 3-K, and many more.

Read more: Mayor Eric Adams announces sweeping budget cuts that would drop number of police officers to lowest since 1990s

CBS New York's Lisa Rozner spoke to New Yorkers about how these cuts could impact their quality of life.

"It used to be cleaner," one person said.

"I think it's terrible," another person said.

New Yorkers and tourists alike told us they've noticed more trash in the city, and it's likely about to get worse.

A $5.5 million cut to sanitation means there will be fewer litter baskets, and it's not just concerns about a dirty city, but a potentially dangerous one.

Also being cut are the next five classes at the Police Academy.

"Nobody wants the cops to do anything, and now you're going to cut them more?" said Michael Knoll, who works in Midtown.

The number of officers is expected to drop by around 5,000 from nearly 34,000 to 29,000 in the fiscal year that starts next July.

The Police Benevolent Association president said in part, "This is truly a disaster... Cops are already stretched to our breaking point, and these cuts will return us to staffing levels we haven't seen since the crime epidemic of the '80s and '90s. We cannot go back there."

"We will work with the police in Times Square to make sure that we stay safe," Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said.

Harris says there is private security that works closely with cops, as well as an 80-person sanitation team that will keep the area clean.

For people who frequent libraries, they will no longer be open Sundays. The new schedule takes effect at some locations as soon as next week.

"It is a disservice to the students and them having someplace to go to study," one New Yorker said.

The mayor has warned these cuts would be coming because of the growing cost of the asylum seeker crisis.

At a sit-in outside Gracie Mansion on Thursday, immigration advocates said the mayor is scapegoating asylum seekers, claiming that "by expanding access to city vouchers the cost of housing families would drop from $394 a night to $72 a night."

"Every day I live in constant uncertainty about where and when we'll find our next place to live," one speaker said.

The mayor says with all this, there will be no increase to taxes, but all departments should be prepared to see a 5% in funding twice in the next six month because the city needs to close a $7 billion budget gap in the coming fiscal year.