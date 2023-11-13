Watch Live: FDNY officials provide update on Crown Heights, Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members
NEW YORK -- Fire officials are expected to share more details Monday about the fire that killed family members over the weekend in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
The early morning fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday on Albany Avenue.
Police said 81-year-old Albertha West, her 58-year-old son Michael West, and 33-year-old grandson Jamiyl West were pronounced dead at the hospital.
A family member told CBS New York that Albertha West had lost another son, Henry West, on Thursday, so it has been a tragic few days for the family.
More than a dozen other people were injured.
Watch the update streaming live at 1 p.m. on CBS News New York.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.