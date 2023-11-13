Watch Live: FDNY officials provide update on Crown Heights, Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members

NEW YORK -- Fire officials are expected to share more details Monday about the fire that killed family members over the weekend in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The early morning fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday on Albany Avenue.

Police said 81-year-old Albertha West, her 58-year-old son Michael West, and 33-year-old grandson Jamiyl West were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A family member told CBS New York that Albertha West had lost another son, Henry West, on Thursday, so it has been a tragic few days for the family.

More than a dozen other people were injured.

