Watch Live: FDNY officials provide update on Crown Heights, Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members

NEW YORK -- Fire officials are expected to share more details Monday about the fire that killed family members over the weekend in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The early morning fire broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday on Albany Avenue. 

Police said 81-year-old Albertha West, her 58-year-old son Michael West, and 33-year-old grandson Jamiyl West were pronounced dead at the hospital. 

A family member told CBS New York that Albertha West had lost another son, Henry West, on Thursday, so it has been a tragic few days for the family.  

More than a dozen other people were injured. 

Watch the update streaming live at 1 p.m. on CBS News New York. 

First published on November 13, 2023 / 12:59 PM EST

