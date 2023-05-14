The Point: Congestion pricing, asylum seekers, bail reform, affordable housing and more of New York's biggest issues

Biggest issues in NY right now: Congestion pricing, asylum seekers, housing & bail reform

From an asylum seekers crisis to a state budget that's a month late, it's been "a hot time in the old town tonight" and two of New York's political sages joined CBS2's Marcia Kramer to sort it all out.

Talking Points

It's a crazy, busy time for New York officials.

This week, former Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and sitting Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, discussed the biggest issues happening right now: congestion pricing, asylum seekers, bail reform, affordable housing and more.

Your Point

With talk of artificial intelligence and reports of a robot barista coming to a Brooklyn coffee shop, are New Yorkers ready to embrace the tech revolution?

Exclamation Point

In an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Paterson and Blakeman weighed in on the legal troubles of Rep. George Santos, who pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges alleging he defrauded supporters and Congress in multiple schemes.

