The Point: Congestion pricing, asylum seekers, bail reform, affordable housing and more of New York's biggest issues

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

From an asylum seekers crisis to a state budget that's a month late, it's been "a hot time in the old town tonight" and two of New York's political sages joined CBS2's Marcia Kramer to sort it all out. 

Talking Points

It's a crazy, busy time for New York officials.

This week, former Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and sitting Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, discussed the biggest issues happening right now: congestion pricing, asylum seekers, bail reform, affordable housing and more. 

Your Point

With talk of artificial intelligence and reports of a robot barista coming to a Brooklyn coffee shop, are New Yorkers ready to embrace the tech revolution?

A robot barista!? Some New Yorkers aren't ready for the AI revolution 02:38

Exclamation Point

In an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Paterson and Blakeman weighed in on the legal troubles of Rep. George Santos, who pleaded not guilty to 13 federal charges alleging he defrauded supporters and Congress in multiple schemes.

George Santos "should just resign and go away," Nassau Exec. says 13:00

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

