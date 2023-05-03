New York State budget approved: What's in the bill?

NEW YORK -- New York State's latest budget has been approved, with some major policy changes.

Among them will be a ban on gas stoves and furnaces in new construction.

The state has also amended its bail laws, making it easier for judges to keep people behind bars while they await trial.

Some things will cost more, like a tuition hike for out-of-state students at city and state universities, plus a $1 increase in the cigarette tax.

The state's minimum wage will get a boost. It's going up by a few dollars, gradually, over the next few years.