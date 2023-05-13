Closed Midtown hotel, abandoned Staten Island school will accommodate asylum seekers, officials say
NEW YORK -- We're learning about more locations in New York City being used to accommodate asylum seekers.
Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday one of those sites will be the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown, which has been closed for years.
He said later this week, the hotel will serve as an intake center, as well as house families.
Staten Island State Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo said Saturday the abandoned Richard Hungerford School on Tompkins Avenue will be receiving up to 300 asylum seekers.
Pirozzolo says the city only gave notice about the location Friday and that he wants more answers on whether the site will be used for men, women or children.
