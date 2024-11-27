Thanksgiving weather forecast calls for rain around NYC. Here's an hour-by-hour timeline for the parade.

NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving is just a day away, but will the weather cooperate for the parade and holiday travel plans?

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day as steady rain, wind and cooler temperatures arrive. Places north and west of New York City may also see some snow.

Holiday travelers will catch a break Wednesday, but unfortunately they will have to navigate some wet weather on Thanksgiving.

Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only make it into the low 50s, so it will be about 5 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

Clouds fill in Wednesday night, but the evening will remain dry. It's not until after midnight that showers will spread into the area.

A steady rain then develops by the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, varying in intensity through the mid-afternoon.

You'll want a rain coat or poncho for the parade, and perhaps some foot warmers, as temperatures will be stuck in the 40s.

8 a.m. 90% chance of rain, high of 48

9 a.m. 100% chance of rain, high of 48

10 a.m. 100% chance of rain, high of 48

11 a.m. 100% chance of rain, high of 50

12 p.m. 90% chance of rain, high of 50

While the rain will start to taper off by the late afternoon hours, the forecast, in a nutshell, is a wet and dreary Thanksgiving.

As for Black Friday, it will be generally dry — just a 20% chance of snow and rain showers — but chilly, with highs in the 40s.

