Thanksgiving weather forecast calls for rain around NYC. Here's an hour-by-hour timeline for the parade.
NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving is just a day away, but will the weather cooperate for the parade and holiday travel plans?
Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day as steady rain, wind and cooler temperatures arrive. Places north and west of New York City may also see some snow.
Holiday travelers will catch a break Wednesday, but unfortunately they will have to navigate some wet weather on Thanksgiving.
Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will only make it into the low 50s, so it will be about 5 degrees cooler than Tuesday.
Clouds fill in Wednesday night, but the evening will remain dry. It's not until after midnight that showers will spread into the area.
A steady rain then develops by the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, varying in intensity through the mid-afternoon.
You'll want a rain coat or poncho for the parade, and perhaps some foot warmers, as temperatures will be stuck in the 40s.
- 8 a.m. 90% chance of rain, high of 48
- 9 a.m. 100% chance of rain, high of 48
- 10 a.m. 100% chance of rain, high of 48
- 11 a.m. 100% chance of rain, high of 50
- 12 p.m. 90% chance of rain, high of 50
While the rain will start to taper off by the late afternoon hours, the forecast, in a nutshell, is a wet and dreary Thanksgiving.
As for Black Friday, it will be generally dry — just a 20% chance of snow and rain showers — but chilly, with highs in the 40s.
