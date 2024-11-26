Rainy travel day Tuesday, ahead of Thanksgiving winter storm

NEW YORK -- A Thanksgiving winter storm is headed for the New York area, but first we'll deal with some rain Tuesday morning.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as showers move through on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Timing out Tuesday's rain

The wipers will be on and off this morning, as bouts of light to moderate rain push through. The good news is, it's out of here by lunchtime, with sunshine on tap this afternoon. Temperature-wise, it will be on the mild side, with highs near 60.

Tonight will be clear but colder than last night, as a more seasonable air mass settles in. Expect lows in the 40s and 30s, with wind chills in the 30s and 20s by daybreak.

Tracking a Thanksgiving storm

Getaway Wednesday will be on the chilly side, but quiet. So whether you're traveling by plane, train or automobile, you'll be sailing smoothly, rest assured.

Things get a little more interesting on Thanksgiving, with rainy and breezy conditions expected all day long. That said, expect a dreary parade with the raincoats and ponchos getting a workout. Regarding temperatures, it will be on the chilly side, with highs in the upper 40s.

As for Black Friday, there's just a chance of rain and snow showers. Otherwise, it will be brisk with highs in the 40s.

