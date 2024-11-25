Will a winter storm snarl the Thanksgiving forecast in New York? Map shows what to expect.

NEW YORK -- A Thanksgiving Day storm is forecast to bring rain and even winter-like weather, including snow, for some parts of New York.

The storm could impact the holiday travel rush on the roads and at airports across the U.S.

Our First Alert Weather team is tracking what to know about the latest timeline.

Map shows Thanksgiving Day snow north and west of NYC

CBS News New York

A storm is brewing for Thanksgiving Day.

Rain and blustery conditions are expected in New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As far as snow goes, it looks like we could indeed see some, but as of Monday morning it looks as though any snow Thursday will happen well north and west of New York City as opposed to in town itself.

It's a bit too soon to know how much of an impact the rain and wind will have on the parade, but to put things in context, the only time in the history of the parade that the wind was too strong to fly any balloons was in 1971.

You'll want a raincoat and an umbrella. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the day.

Winter storm timeline

CBS News New York

Monday's the pick of the week, with highs in the low 50s, and a good deal of sunshine.

Tuesday's a little more active, with showers in the morning. They should clear up by midday, however. While the winds will also pick up, they shouldn't affect flights.

CBS News New York

Wednesday's another decent-looking day, just a bit more chilly. Expect highs closer to 50.

As for Black Friday, there's just a chance of rain and snow showers. Otherwise, it will be cold, with highs in the 40s.

First Alert Weather live maps

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.