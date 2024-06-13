Teen who killed New York police sergeant in crash sentenced to probation and community service

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A teenager driving without a license who caused a crash that killed a New York police officer in 2022 was sentenced to probation and community service.

The teen was driving a sports car and speeding when he slammed into Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino's cruiser on Tuckahoe Road on Dec. 1, 2022.

The teen was sentenced as a juvenile under New York's Raise the Age Law on Thursday to two years probation with a 6 p.m. curfew and 480 hours of community service.

"We're a different family now because of him"

Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino died when an unlicensed teen crashed a sports car into his police cruiser in Yonkers, New York on Dec. 1, 2022. Gualdino Family

"This was the first time he got to see us as a family, and we're a different family now because of him," said Lisa Gualdino, the sergeant's widow. "I want him to have the punishment. Unfortunately, it's not punishment enough. It never could be."

In court, Gualdino shared her family's pain and told the teen, "You can't possibly understand how shattered we are. You stole our lives from all of us."

Gualdino urged the teen to make the most of this second chance. "Live a life of meaning. In Frank's honor, make a contribution to society," she said.

"Strength that very few have"

It was an act of grace that touched everyone in court.

"For her to be able to do that takes a strength that very few have, and she has it. And I don't know where she gets it from," said Dennis Mullin, a retired Yonkers officer.

"Frank was living such a meaningful and purposeful life. So if he can find a way to do that, to do something of some meaning, of some importance, that would mean so much to me and my children," Gualdino told CBS New York.

The teen spoke briefly in court, but Judge Wayne Humphrey found his words to be inadequate and ordered him to write a letter of apology.