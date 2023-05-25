Taylor Swift fans spend night waiting outside MetLife Stadium to buy Eras Tour merchandise

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Taylor Swift fans waited outside MetLife Stadium on Thursday for a chance to buy merchandise before the Eras Tour takes over the Meadowlands this weekend.

People arrived early and huddled under blankets. Rich Schau, of Edison, New Jersey, said he and his daughter were first in line when they arrived at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"She wanted to come later on in the morning, but I said you might as well get there early, because she's got to get to work today, this afternoon. So we might as well get here early enough to hopefully be the first one in line and we were lucky enough to do so," said Schau.

Related: Expert tips on avoiding Taylor Swift tickets scams

"It's early and it's cold, but you only do this a couple times in your life. Who knows when she'll be back," Schau's daughter said.

Swift merchandise is on sale at the stadium until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Swift kicks off a three-night run at MetLife Stadium on Friday.